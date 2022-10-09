Factions Are Back: There is Strength in Numbers

For quite a while over the past several years, it appeared that WWE did not quite maintain the same commitment and investment into factions, as well as tag teams. Since HHH has obtained creative control over the company, it is clear that he sees the value in tag teams and factions.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, viewers got to witness the spontaneous and captivating debut of Legado Del Fantasma. Led by former NXT North American Champion Santos Escobar, the crew consists of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Moreover, they have a new mouthpiece, the often underrated Zelina Vega.

No disrespect to Andrade, but Zelina Vega was the secret sauce to their act. She helped take Andrade to a higher level with her promo ability and charisma. She is the perfect fit for Legado Del Fantasma. Suddenly Smackdown has another fresh act, fresh tag team, and fresh potential main eventer all in one faction.

It does not end with just Legado Del Fantasma. There are a variety of fresh factions that are gaining relevancy. It may not be everyone’s favorite but there are still Maximum Male Models. The Viking Raiders appear to be incorporating a returning Sarah Logan into the fold. The Brawling Brutes and Imperium have been elevating each other by literally having some of the most physical matches of all time. Although Sheamus and Gunther are the centerpieces of the feud, the rest of the members are clearly benefiting. Suddenly there is more meaning to Butch, Ridge Holland, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser. That is the beauty of factions. When done right, the leader’s clout provides the rub to the other members thus elevating everyone involved. WWE fans have been getting to witness that.

The hottest act in professional wrestling is Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. In many ways they have led the way showing how to restore prestige into factions.

Literally and figuratively, there is strength in numbers.

