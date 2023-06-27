Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 betting odds have been revealed by betting service betonline.ag.

The favourites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favourites shows the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100.

The number shows the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

LA Knight -250

Logan Paul +115

Damian Priest +170

Shinsuke Nakamura +2000

Santos Escobar +2000

Butch +2500

Ricochet +3000

Singles Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -700

Dominic Mysterio +400

Tag Team Match Winner

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa -140

The Usos +100

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

Iyo Sky -500

Becky Lynch +350

Bayley +500

Zoey Stark +900

Zelina Vega +2000

Trish Stratus +2000

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner

Gunther (c) -2000

Matt Riddle +700

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) -1000

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan +500

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -2000

Finn Balor +700

