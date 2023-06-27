Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 betting odds have been revealed by betting service betonline.ag.
The favourites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favourites shows the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100.
The number shows the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
LA Knight -250
Logan Paul +115
Damian Priest +170
Shinsuke Nakamura +2000
Santos Escobar +2000
Butch +2500
Ricochet +3000
Singles Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -700
Dominic Mysterio +400
Tag Team Match Winner
Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa -140
The Usos +100
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
Iyo Sky -500
Becky Lynch +350
Bayley +500
Zoey Stark +900
Zelina Vega +2000
Trish Stratus +2000
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner
Gunther (c) -2000
Matt Riddle +700
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) -1000
Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan +500
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
Seth Rollins (c) -2000
Finn Balor +700
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.