FBI Stopped Planned Attack Of White House During UFC Freedom 250 Event

FBI Director Kash Patel says a multi-state operation stopped a planned attack on UFC Freedom 250 just days before fight night.

Patel revealed Tuesday that the bureau learned of the alleged plot on June 10, involving suspects from outside the D.C. area. Five people have reportedly been arrested, with suspects coming from Ohio, Missouri, and California, according to the Associated Press.

“Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel wrote.

Patel credited the agents and partners involved while framing the takedown as standard operating procedure rather than a one-off win.

“While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team – we are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens – particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight. That’s exactly what we did here. I want to thank our great agents and partners, this work remains ongoing and we will continue to update the public as permitted.”

Per ESPN, investigators believe the alleged plot involved explosive drones intended to target buildings near the event.

No further details on the suspects’ identities or motives have been released, and the investigation remains active.