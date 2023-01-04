Film Based on Antonio Inoki’s Life in Production

A film based on the life of Japanese legend Antonio Inoki is in the works, according to NJPW.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 aired a video earlier today announcing the development of the Inoki biopic. There is currently no word on a release date or any other details.

Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe, and Satoshi Kojima defeated Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami in the six-man Antonio Inoki Memorial Match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Inoki passed away on October 1, 2022, at the age of 79. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.