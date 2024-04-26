NJPW Star Files To Trademark His In-Ring Moniker

NJPW star TJP filed to trademark the term “The Aswang” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last April 22nd for entertainment services.

“The Aswang” or “Aswang” is a Filipino/Tagalog word that means ghost or evil spirit.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”