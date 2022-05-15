Final Card For Today’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 134: No Mountain High Enough

PROGRESS Wrestling will hold their Chapter 134: No Mountain High Enough event today from the Electric Ballroom in London, England, UK. Tickets for the event are still available at this link. Here is the final card for the event:
Singles Match
Ricky Knight Jr. vs. Leon Slater
Singles Match
Raven Creed vs. Max The Impaler
Tables Match
Skye Smitson vs. Alexxis Falcon
PROGRESS Atlas Title Match
Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Roy Johnson
PROGRESS Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match
The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) vs. Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley)
Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Qualfying Four Way Match
Axel Tischer vs. Bobby Gunns vs. Jurn Simmons vs. Maggot
Singles Match
Cara Noir vs. Spike Trivet
PROGRESS World Title Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Gene Munny
PROGRESS Tag Team Champions the 0121 (Dan Moloney and Man Like DeReiss) are also confirmed to be appearing at the event.
