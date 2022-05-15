Final Card For Today’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 134: No Mountain High Enough

PROGRESS Wrestling will hold their Chapter 134: No Mountain High Enough event today from the Electric Ballroom in London, England, UK. Tickets for the event are still available at this link. Here is the final card for the event:

Singles Match

Ricky Knight Jr. vs. Leon Slater

Singles Match

Raven Creed vs. Max The Impaler

Tables Match

Skye Smitson vs. Alexxis Falcon

PROGRESS Atlas Title Match

Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Roy Johnson

PROGRESS Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match

The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) vs. Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley)

Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Qualfying Four Way Match

Axel Tischer vs. Bobby Gunns vs. Jurn Simmons vs. Maggot

Singles Match

Cara Noir vs. Spike Trivet

PROGRESS World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Gene Munny

PROGRESS Tag Team Champions the 0121 (Dan Moloney and Man Like DeReiss) are also confirmed to be appearing at the event.

