Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell

The Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois will host the WWE Hell In a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event tongiht.
As of this writing, WWE has not announced a match for the one-hour Kickoff, but we will keep you updated.
Here is the current card for tonight:
Hell In a Cell Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley
No Holds Barred Match
Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan