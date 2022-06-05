Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell

The Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois will host the WWE Hell In a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event tongiht.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced a match for the one-hour Kickoff, but we will keep you updated.

Here is the current card for tonight:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

No Holds Barred Match

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan