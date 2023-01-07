First-Ever Pit Fight Match Confirmed for Post-Hard To Kill Impact

Impact Wrestling has announced their first-ever Pit Fight match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kenny King and Mike Bailey’s feud continued on Thursday’s Impact when King attacked students at Bailey’s dojo in Montreal. Bailey then challenged King to a no-rope Pit Fight match for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Impact has now confirmed the Pit Fight for the January 19 edition of Impact, which will be the show following Hard To Kill.

The no-rope match has not been fully disclosed by Impact, but you must win by KO or submission. This appears to be Impact’s first Pit Fight match. WWE has held two similar fights known as the Fight Pit.

This will be Bailey and King’s third singles match. Bailey retained his Impact X-Division title over King on the September 1 Impact episode. On the November 3 Impact episode, Bailey defeated King in a standard singles match for the X-Division Title Tournament.

The following Impact segments feature King and Bailey: