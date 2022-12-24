First Look and New Graphics Revealed For AEW Dynamite

On this week’s Rampage, the new graphics for AEW Dynamite, which will debut on January 4, were revealed.

The commercial, which can be seen in the video below, features some of the biggest stars in the company, including Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, The Young Bucks, Jade Cargill, Jamie Hayter, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, FTR, Claudio Castagnoli, Wardlow, The Acclaimed, Saraya, The Lucha Bros, and PAC. The color scheme appears to be blue and white, with a slight modification to the AEW Dynamite logo.

That isn’t the only change on the way. Tony Khan has stated that the entire show will be revamped, and the same is true for Rampage, as the company is working hard to make Rampage a must-see show once again.

You can check out the new graphics below.