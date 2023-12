WWE has signed a new talent.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Brogan Finlay has inked a contract to join the company’s developmental system in Orlando, Florida.

Brogan, 21, is the son of pro wrestling legend and longtime WWE agent / producer David “Fit” Finlay. He is also the brother of David Finlay, who is the current leader of the NJPW version of the Bullet Club.

