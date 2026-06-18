Former WWE Star Believes The Rock Could One Day Own WWE

Former WWE star D’Lo Brown recently spoke with Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo on “The Coach & Bro Show.”

During the conversation, he covered various topics, including the potential for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his company, Seven Bucks Productions, to buy WWE in the future. Brown also mentioned that Triple H and The Rock do not genuinely like each other and do not get along behind the scenes.

Brown said, “I could see Seven Bucks trying to buy WWE and Rock owning it all. Let’s go back to one more thing you said — Triple H and Rocky don’t get along. They’re highly competitive — and that’s on camera. Now, Paul and Dwayne don’t like each other, and they are definitely oil and water. So, there’s the on-screen angst, and then there’s the real backstage angst. And it’s not my story to tell. Just know everybody doesn’t get along.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)