Former WWE Star Layla Credits WWE For Her Lasting Success

Former WWE star Layla discussed various topics with Denise Salcedo, including how her experience in WWE has shaped her future.

Layla said, “Well, thank you for saying that. WWE really did set me up for the remainder of my life. I mean, I get to go worldwide and be known, you know what I mean? I have so many opportunities that are open to me, and I get to do things that I guess, you know, if I wouldn’t have been with WWE, I would never been able to do, and it’s just WWE gave me a legacy that I think a lot of people follow, and I’m proud of, and there’s gonna be a lot of things I’m gonna be doing, like I’m gonna go back to England, so I’m gonna be doing a lot of stuff there, so without WWE, I would not have been able to get that. I’m just gonna say, you guys gonna have to wait and see. Just follow my social media, and you’ll get to see what’s coming up next.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)