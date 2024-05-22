Former WWE Star Reveals Vince McMahon Was Supposed To Wrestle At WrestleMania 24

Former WWE star Hornswoggle discussed Finlay’s 2008 Wrestlemania 24 match against JBL in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Hornswoggle revealed that Vince McMahon was initially supposed to be Finlay’s opponent.

“I had that entrance and I just saw faces. And we had the whole thing with Bradshaw in that match. And it was such an awesome story, I come to find out years later it was supposed to be Finlay and Vince at that Wrestlemania. Not only that, but they were going to try to make it for a WWE title. I was like, man, if it was against Vince, the JBL match was enormous, build to it and everything. If it was against Vince, can you imagine how much of that build would have been like at that time? Yeah.

But man, I am very grateful, the match was so fun. And JBL is just the man. He’s the absolute man. And he’d been nothing but great with me. There’s a spot with a trash can in that match that wasn’t talked about. Literally, the last second I saved my own life by just going no, he just whips his trash can because he saw me that’s him thinking on the fly. And he whips the trashcan. I had no idea of it. It wasn’t talked about. But it’s like the highlight of the match.”

