Four Title Changes Take Place at NJPW Dominion

Four title changes took place at NJPW Dominion.

Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan won the IWGP Tag Team Championships when they defeated the Bullet Club duo of Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens. The finish saw Cobb hit Tour of the Islands on Owens for the three count. Post-match, Rocky Romero tried attacking the United Empire members, but was laid out for his efforts.

Karl Anderson defeated Tama Tonga to win the NEVER Openweight Title. Anderson won the bout after hitting a Gun Stun on Tama.

Will Ospreay defeated SANADA in the co-main event of NJPW Dominion to win the IWGP United States Championship. Ospreay finished off SANADA with the Hidden Blade followed by the Storm Breaker. There was no belt for Ospreay to celebrate with as the title is still in possession of Juice Robinson, who had to vacate it.

NJPW stripped Juice Robinson of the belt after he sent in a video saying he wouldn’t appear at the show. NJPW claimed that Juice initially agreed to do the match. Robinson missed NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals due to appendicitis.

Jay White is once again the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion as he beat Kazuchika Okada in the main event of NJPW Dominion. The finish saw White counter the Rainmaker with the Blade Runner that led to him pinning him for three.

After the match, White sent a message to Hangman Page by saying he can face Okada if he wants him because he’s not getting the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. This past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Hangman called out Okada for a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

