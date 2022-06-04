Friday Night Titans Episode #14 Recap

The June 3rd edition of FNT saw two new teams Pure Energy (Rick Hong & Beth May) and Next Chapter (Moose Haas & Rachel Silvestrini) battle it out as the undercard match to the main event of two other up and coming teams The Movement (JTE & Paul Preston) take on The System (Jeannine The Machine & The Database).

Pure Energy (0-0) vs Next Chapter (0-0)

Next Chapter started out with an excellent 1st round as they racked up 20pts with Moose Haas earning a perfect round including the bonus. Silvestrini also had an impressive round scoring 9pts. As for Pure Energy they put together an average 1st round with 15 total points with Hong contributing 8pts and May adding 7pts of her own.

The 2nd round saw Pure Energy land on and take the Wild Card slice which turned out to be “Talking Animal Movies”. Despite the odd category the first time pairing went 5 for 5 earning 8 out of 10pts. The Next Chapter’s category of “Nicole Kidman” saw them answer 4 out of 5 questions and surrender a 1pt steal. In total they earned 7 of 10pts.

With Pure Energy looking at a 3pt deficit heading into round 3 they were unable to send it back to Next Chapter as they were unable to answer their 3 and 5pt questions resulting in a 27-26 TKO victory for Moose Haas and Rachel Silvestrini.

Match Numbers

Pure Energy (0-1)

Accuracy Rate: 76% (22/29)

PPE Rate: 63% (26/41)

Next Chapter (1-0)

Accuracy Rate: 92% (24/26)

PPE Rate: 87% (27/31)

The Movement (1-0) vs The System (1-0)

It was a tough battle in round 1 as The Movement earned a 18-17 lead with Paul Preston earning a perfect round minus the bonus. JTE put up 8 points of his own. For The System, Jeannine earned 8 points while The Database put up 9pts.

In round 2, The System got stuck on a Wild Card slice that corresponded to “Movies Involving Weddings”. They wound up going 5 for 5 earning 9 of 10pts. As for The Movement they landed on “Brat Pack” and went 4 of 5 for 8 total points.

With the score all tied up 26-26 heading into the 3rd round it all came down to the 5pt question for each team. The System came up just short in the category of “Comedy” when they were unable to correctly answer “The Three Amigos” when they were asked, “In what comedy does Steve Martin say the line “You dirt-eating piece of slime! You scum-sucking pig! You son of a motherless goat!”

The Movement however hit their 5pt question in the category of “Wrestlers in Film” for the 36-3 victory. “Jake “The Snake” Roberts appears as a local wrestler in what 2010’s coming of age film featuring Jon Bernthal, and Thomas Haden Church?” Answer: The Peanut Butter Falcon

Match Numbers

The Movement (2-0)

Accuracy Rate: 86% (25/29)

PPE Rate: 88% (36/41)

The System (1-1)

Accuracy Rate: 83% (24/29)

PPE Rate: 76% (31/41)

Looking Ahead to FNT #15

Main Event

Singles Division: Ben Bateman (13-9) vs Mike Kalinowski (8-8)

This is a heated rivalry that spans all the way back to a 2018 Teams match between Team Action and DC Movie News. However, in 2019 Kalinowski beat Bateman 22-17 in Singles division play.

Undercard

Teams Division: TBD vs TBD

