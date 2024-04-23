Why Mike Santana To TNA Could Be A Great Fresh Start

On Saturday, TNA Wrestling held its big event, “Rebellion.” The show was headlined by an amazing main event which saw Moose put his TNA World Championship on the line against the “Wanted Man,” Nic Nemeth. However, that wasn’t all, we also saw Steph De Lander look to become the TNA Knockouts Champion as she challenged Jordynne Grace, The System defended their TNA World Tag Team Championships against Speedball Mountain, and so much more.

There were also quite a few big moments that took place at Rebellion. We witnessed some big returns on Saturday that could change the future of TNA as we know it. “Broken” Matt Hardy returned at the end of the show, and Sami Callihan also made his presence felt. However, we also witnessed the return of Mike Santana to TNA for the first time in 5 years. This could be a great fresh start for the young and very talented, Mike Santana.

Looking at how Mike Santana to TNA could be a great fresh start

When @SteveMaclin demanded a match, Director of Authority @milanmiracle was quick to respond, paving the way for @Santana_Proud's thrilling return at #Rebellion! Order Rebellion on TNA+: https://t.co/RlvA6gtCvH pic.twitter.com/idlfGPSMpH — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 23, 2024

Towards the middle of the show, Steve Maclin went out to the ring to demand a match. Much to his surprise, Santino Marella showed up on the entranceway. He told Maclin that moments ago he just signed another contract with a “new superstar.” The music hit, and out came the returning, Mike Santana.

However, this time things were different. We saw a bit of a different side to Santana, and I loved every second of it. For years, Santana was known as one-half of one of the most talented tag teams of this generation, LAX. However, this time, we saw Mike Santana in all of his glory. He got to showcase what he could do on his own.

Spoiler alert: Mike Santana’s singles run is going to feed families. In an exclusive interview taking place after his match, Santana made a few comments that stuck out to me.

“I’m here for the top spot. So, everybody watching, everybody that’s sitting high in their tree, everybody that’s sitting comfortably, take a look at me. I’m gonna be real, I’m gonna say it to you now so that there’s no ‘He said, she said.’ There’s no bullsh*t that needs to be spewed, you heard it from the source himself. I’m coming for your f**king spots. I’m coming for your spots. Feast your eyes, you just witnessed the return of the motherf**king realest.”

To say he’s fired up is an understatement. For years, TNA has been known as a great place for people to come and re-invent themselves. Mike Santana is a perfect candidate for TNA. TNA puts on some of the greatest wrestling shows on the planet, and if you disagree, I challenge you to check out any of Josh Alexander’s matches from the past few years.

All of that aside, Mike Santana to TNA could be a huge fresh start for him. This is a real chance to show everyone on the national level why he can be a great singles star to build a company around. He stated above he wants the “top spot,” in the company. Honestly, a world title run in Santana’s future may not be too far-fetched.

All in all, Mike Santana’s return to TNA was special. His run that he’s about to go on is going to be very special. For the first time in TNA history, we are going to get to see who Mike Santana is. I’m all for this and to say I’m excited is an understatement. Welcome back to TNA, Mike Santana. We missed you.

