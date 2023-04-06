Full Details On AEW: All In At Wembley Stadium In London, England, Tony Khan Comments

AEW issued the following press release to PWMania.com with more details on All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England:

AEW Plants Flag at Iconic Wembley Stadium with Massive UK Special Event on Sunday, August 27

— AEW’s London Debut Marks First Professional Wrestling Event at Wembley Stadium in More Than 30 Years —

— Tickets for “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium” On Sale May 5; Pre-Registration Available for Priority Access —

April 5, 2023 – During tonight’s live episode of “AEW: Dynamite” from Long Island, NY, AEW CEO Tony Khan, star Adam Cole and host Nigel McGuinness announced that AEW’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place in London at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27. “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium” marks AEW’s first show outside of North America, and the first time that professional wrestling has taken center stage at Wembley Stadium in more than 30 years.

Tickets for “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium” go on sale to the general public Monday, May 5 at 9 a.m. BST. Effective immediately, fans in the UK can pre-register for early access to event tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley. Pre-registered access and priority presales will take place prior to the general on-sale date. Beginning May 5, tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley.

“The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television,” said Tony Khan. “We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there’s no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW’s history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it’s a fitting time to come together for ‘AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.’”

This announcement comes on the heels of AEW’s tremendous growth in TV viewership in the UK, with AEW programming serving as the highest ratings driver for men ages 16-34 on ITV4 since the start of 2022. AEW reached 2.8 million men on ITV platforms in 2022 and began 2023 by increasing that reach by another 45 percent among men ages 16-34.

“AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium” is far from the Khan Family’s first foray into London or the legendary venue. Shahid Khan is Chairman of Fulham Football Club, which earned promotion to the English Premier League with playoff wins at Wembley Stadium in both 2018 and 2020.

The elder Khan is also owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have regularly hosted a home game at the stadium since 2013 and will return once again during the 2023 National Football League season for a ninth game at Wembley.

“AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium,” which will be a homecoming for several top stars including AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Nigel McGuinness, Pac, Anthony Ogogo and more, will be produced in conjunction with Live Nation Entertainment.