Full Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

It was announced that The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) will face Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) in a tag team match, The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy) and “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii will take on The Undisputed Kingdom (ROH World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett and Roderick Strong) in a trios match, Kris Statlander will be in singles action, “The Redwood” Big Bill and FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho will battle The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) in tag team action and Minoru Suzuki will go up against The Butcher in a singles match.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.