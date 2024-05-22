Gabe Kidd Believes The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Should Stay In Japan

NJPW star Gabe Kidd recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how he believes the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion should stay in Japan.

Kidd said, “If you’re going to be IWGP Champion, you stay in Japan.” “That’s how it’s always been. You talk about respect for this company and that title. Well, come here for a month. Oh, you can’t, you have a family at home, you have commitments in America? That’s a shame. I don’t give a f**k. If you’re the champion, you have a responsibility. With great power comes great responsibility. f***ing deal with it.”

You can check out Kidd’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)