Ganbare Pro-Wrestling Giri Giri Chop Event Results (12/27/22)

Ganbare Pro-Wrestling presented it’s Giri Giri Chop event on December 27th from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan in front of a pumped up crowd.

The main event saw the Spirit Of Ganbare World Openweight Champion Hartley Jackson defending his title against Mizuki Watase.

The show also featured a special Ganjo vs Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling Tag Team Match as Yuki Kamifuku & YuuRI took on Suzume & Yoshiko Hasegawa

Munetatsu Nakamura made his pro wrestling debut on the show as well.

Here are the complete results for Ganbare Pro-Wrestling Giri Giri Chop:

Shinichiro Tominaga defeated Munetatsu Nakamura

Ganjo vs TJPW Special Tag Team Match: Yuki Kamifuku & YuuRI defeated Suzume & Yoshiko Hasegawa

Yuki Kamifuku & YuuRI defeated Suzume & Yoshiko Hasegawa Gunpro vs DDT Pro’s Pheromones: Yuki Ino & Danshoku Dino vs. Yumehito Imanari & Ken Ohka ended in a no contest.

Yuki Ino & Danshoku Dino vs. Yumehito Imanari & Ken Ohka ended in a no contest. Ganjo vs Ice Ribbon: Moeka Haruhi, Yuna Manase & HARUKAZE defeated Kaho Matsushita, Nao Ishikawa & Yuuki Mashiro.

Moeka Haruhi, Yuna Manase & HARUKAZE defeated Kaho Matsushita, Nao Ishikawa & Yuuki Mashiro. Shuichiro Katsumura & Shota defeated Shigehiro Irie & Soma Takao

Keisuke Ishii defeated Kouki Iwasaki

Spirit Of Ganbare World Openweight Championship Match: Mizuki Watase defeated Hartley Jackson (c) to become the new Champion.

This event aired live on Wrestle-Universe streaming service.