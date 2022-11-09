GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results (11/8/22)

On November 8th, Game Changer Wrestling held part six of their IWTV Settlement Series. The event took place in Willamsburg, New Jersey at the H2O Wrestling Center. The event aired on IWTV.
GCW has two more shows left in their Settlement Series with IWTV. GCW had been sued by IWTV for breach on contract which led to an 8 show Settlement Series of live events.
Here are the full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights for GCW Settlement Series Part 6:
- Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke
- Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye
- The Mane Event def. The Spot Monkeys
- Marcus Mathers def. Action Andretti
- Three Way Match: CPA def. Charlie Tiger and Jae Fre
- Griffin McCoy def. Dillion McQueen
- Rocket def. JBoujii
- Big Vin def. Brandon Kirk
- Chris Bradley and Kristian Ross def. Tarzan Duran and Barbarian Guy
- Jordan Oliver def. 1 Called Manders
#GCWSettle @MarcusMathers1 @ActionAndretti @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/WbeVZXpkic
— Kevin McCarthy (@kmccarthy27) November 9, 2022
#GCWSettle @CharlieTiger_ @cpawrestles @JaeFre_TV @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/K9x7YV382C
— Kevin McCarthy (@kmccarthy27) November 9, 2022
#GCWSettle @TheJordanOIiver @1called_manders @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/tUt9dt0LzK
— Kevin McCarthy (@kmccarthy27) November 9, 2022
#GCWSettle @TheJimmyLLoyd @AustinLukeW @Blazin_Lyon @RingleaderM @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/xQLiR44oDI
— Kevin McCarthy (@kmccarthy27) November 9, 2022