GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results (11/8/22)

On November 8th, Game Changer Wrestling held part six of their IWTV Settlement Series. The event took place in Willamsburg, New Jersey at the H2O Wrestling Center. The event aired on IWTV.

GCW has two more shows left in their Settlement Series with IWTV. GCW had been sued by IWTV for breach on contract which led to an 8 show Settlement Series of live events.

Here are the full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights for GCW Settlement Series Part 6: