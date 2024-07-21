Gimmick Match Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan recently announced that “Legit” Leyla Hirsch will face Diamenté in a Texas Death Match at the 2024 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV.

Already announced for the show are ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz, defending her title against Red Velvet; ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, defending her title against Queen Aminata; and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, defending his title against The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 is set to take place on Friday, July 26th from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.