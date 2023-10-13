Gisele Shaw Looks Back At Wrestle Con Incident With Rick Steiner

Gisele Shaw recently appeared on Cultaholic for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star reflected on the past incident with WWE Hall of Fame legend and Bron Breakker’s father, Rick Steiner.

“It is very unfortunate that that incident happened, especially that they are certain people that I watched growing up and that I looked up to growing up,” Shaw said. “It’s just unfortunate that it did happen. I don’t know what the motive was, but all I can say is that I’m just so grateful for the people that supported me and have been there for me when I went through that, because that was really rough for me personally.”

Shaw continued, “I didn’t want to get out of bed because of what happened, there’s been so many people that have supported me and said, hey, no, you’re not sleeping, you need to get out. Things like that happen unfortunately still. We’ve come so far as a community, but I feel like there’s still so much work to do so all we got to do is keep pushing forward and make sure we support in and out of wrestling.”

Check out the complete Gisele Shaw interview at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.