Harold Meij Resigns As NJPW President

It was announced that NJPW President Herald Meij will be stepping down from his position next month. Takami Ohbari will become new president/CEO of NJPW on October 23rd and a brief statement was issued:

“At a meeting of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s parent company Bushiroad’s board of directors today September 29, 2020, a change was announced in NJPW’s directorship. This change will take effect at the beginning of NJPW’s 50th year of trading on October 23rd.

Outgoing President/CEO

Harold Meij

New NJPW President/CEO (as of October 23)

Takami Ohbari (current NJPW of America CEO)”