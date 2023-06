Things look interesting heading into next week’s WWE NXT show.

During this week’s episode of NXT on USA, three big bouts were made official for next week’s edition of the two-hour NXT on USA program.

On tap for next week’s show is Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism, Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov, as well as Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer for the Heritage Cup.

