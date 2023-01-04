Hiromu Takahashi Crowned IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Hiromu Takahashi has been crowned the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.
Takahashi won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title in a four-way match against Master Wato, El Desperado, and former champion Taiji Ishimori at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.
Takahashi is in his fifth reign as champion. Ishimori began his third reign with the strap on May 1st, defeating El Desperado at Wrestling Dontaku. He held the title for 248 official days.
Complete NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 results are available by clicking here. Here are some highlights of the title change at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan:
