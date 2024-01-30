Hiroshi Tanahashi Discusses Huge Plans To Build NJPW’s Own Venue Called The “Inoki Arena”

NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke with Yahoo Sports in Japan on a number of topics including how it would be a dream for the company to have their own venue and call it the “Inoki Arena” in honor of Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW.

Tanahashi said, “I want to build New Japan’s own venue. It is a great honor to be able to hold many matches at Korakuen Hall, a sacred place for martial arts. However, in order to expand the size of the company, we want to hold large tournaments at a permanent venue that can accommodate 3,000 to 4,000 people. For example, it would be a “dream” to build the “Inoki Arena” in Tsukiji, where the market has relocated, in the name of Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”