Hiroshi Tanahashi Signs New Contract With NJPW

NJPW has signed Hiroshi Tanahashi to a new contract.

Tanahashi revealed in a recent blog post that he visited the New Japan offices to sign a new contract with the company. The deal’s terms were not disclosed.

Tanahashi made his NJPW debut in 1999, rising through the ranks to become “The Ace” and earning the title of top star.

He has won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship eight times, the IWGP Intercontinental Championship twice, and the IWGP United States Championship three times while with the promotion. During his time with the company, he also had memorable matches with several top stars, including Kazuchika Okada.

Tanahashi teamed with Keiji Muto and Shota Umino to defeat Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 – night 1. He will work the second night of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 from Yokohama Arena on Saturday.