Hologram Suffers An Injury At WrestleDream

Returns by Adam Cole and MJF were among the many reasons why the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event from Tacoma, WA’s Tacoma Dome was significant. It concluded with Jon Moxley defeating Bryan Danielson in Danielson’s final full-time match to win the World Championship.

It also featured one star suffering an injury. Hologram defeated The Beast Mortos in a two-out-of-three-falls match, extending his winning streak. In a recent collision episode, Hologram was written off screen in an attack angle involving Mortos.

Luchablog reported today that Hologram was injured during his WrestleDream match. As seen below, he did an outside dive and landed while holding his knee.

Although not confirmed, it is believed he will not return to ring action until after Full Gear next month. Aramis, a AAA and GCW wrestler, is responsible for the gimmick.

