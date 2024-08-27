HOOK: “I Was Actually The Person Who Flew The FTW Title Down To Jacksonville For It To Be Used”

FTW Champion HOOK took part in the All In post-show media scrum immediately following last Sunday’s show to talk about a number of topics, including how he was actually the person who flew the FTW Title down to Jacksonville for it to be used.

HOOK said, “One little thing you might find interesting is I was actually the person who flew the FTW Title down to Jacksonville for it to be used. Way before I was on-screen or even working. That was the first time I met Tony. That’s a pretty cool little thing.”

You can check out HOOK’s comments in the video below.

