Impact Bound For Glory Main Event Revealed

The main event of Impact Wrestling’s 18th Bound For Glory pay-per-view is now confirmed.

Eddie Edwards, the leader of Honor No More, will square off against Josh Alexander, the current Impact World Champion, in the Bound For Glory main event.

On this week’s post-Emergence episode of Impact, Edwards won a 6-Way Elimination Match and became Alexander’s new #1 contender. Rich Swann, Bandido, Sami Callihan, Moose, and Steve Maclin were also in the match. Following Callihan’s elimination after stealing a Spear from Moose, Maclin eliminated Moose by rolling him up from behind. Then Bandido caused some chaos at ringside and used it to his advantage to hit the 21 Flex to take out Maclin. Edwards later stole a pin from Swann and performed the Boston Knee Party on Bandido in order to pin and eliminate him. When Edwards and Swann were left in a head-to-head battle, Edwards hit the Die Hard Driver for the pin to win.

The Bound For Glory 2022 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Friday, October 7 from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster this morning at 10am ET. As of this writing, no additional matches for Bound For Glory have been revealed, but we’ll keep you informed.

Here are several shots from Thursday’s 6-Way main event, along with a promo for Bound For Glory tickets going on sale today:

