Impact Wrestling Results – April 20, 2023

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV returns this week from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On the card tonight is Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) in a 2-on-1 handicap match, and Moose vs. Yuya Uemura. Plus, we hear from Nick Aldis. Below are full results.

Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham and X-Division Champion Trey Miguel:

RESULTS: The Motor City Machine Guns and KUSHIDA defeated Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham and X-Division Champion Trey Miguel via pinfall with a Cradle Shock from Chris Sabin to X-Division Champion Trey Miguel.

Backstage with Santino Marella: He is the acting director of authority. Gia asks if Santino wants any more in ring action after his successful return at Rebellion. He says we will see basically. Alisha Edwards comes in and asks what Santino is going to about PCO. Santino asks if she has her gear. Alisha has a match and leaves the room upset. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger comes in and we get a comedy segment before break.

A vignette from the new Knockouts Women’s Champion, Deonna Purrazzo: She welcomes us to The New Age of the Virtuosa.

Tara Rising vs. Alisha Edwards:

RESULTS: Alisha Edwards defeated Tara Rising via pinfall with a face buster. After the match, Alisha attacks Tara and hometown star Jody Threat came out and confronted Edwards!

Backstage: Jody Threat checks on Rising and says not to let anyone push her around like that. Jody says she will take care of Alisha.

Yuya Uemura w/Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Moose w/ Brian Myers

RESULTS: Moose defeated Yuya Uemura via pinfall with a Spear. Brian Myers was with Moose while the referee was with Uemura.

Jimmy Jacobs with Nick Aldis Interview: Aldis thanks the fans for their support. He reminds fans that Impact gave him his first chance at being a World Champion. Nick was here for six years and forged through the fire until he won the world title. He set the standard for what it means to be a world champion elsewhere and now he’s back with his sights set on the gold! Aldis asks Maclin if he understands what he holds. He warns Maclin that he’s ready to pounce and will usher in a new (old) era. Aldis says he won’t be attending Maclin’s ceremony tonight, but he will be watching.

Handicap match: John Skyler and Jason Hotch

Before the match, John Skyler cuts a promo. He says Impact was built brick by brick by two good hands.

RESULTS: Frankie Kazarian defeated John Skyler and Jason Hotch via Chicken Wing submission on John Skyler.

A vignette with The Coven reading Tarot Cards: They see something new is coming. Taylor asks if there is anything on The Virtuosa. She calls Deonna a fraud. King suggests they kick her ass and Wilde agrees. This is the age of Aquarius. “Harmony and understanding, bitches,” says King.

Vignette with Sami Callihan: He talks about, talks about going through The Design’s seven steps. He didn’t care about shaving his head. The rest of the steps were to merely destroy The Design, and he’s not done yet.

Impact Digital Media Championship match: Sheldon Jean vs. Joe Hendry (c)

RESULTS: AND STILL Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry! Joe Hendry defeats Sheldon Jean via pinfall with a Standing Ovation.

Impact World Champion Steve Maclin held a Changing of the Guard ceremony:

Maclin comes to the ring with men in camo shirts. In the ring, Maclin says Impact gave him an opportunity in 2021. He was able to do what he said he would and now his mission is complete! He is the World Champ. Steve planned to humiliate the former world champ in his home country, but now he’s issuing an open challenge. Scott D’Amore comes out. D’Amore says he never doubted Maclin’s ability to become world champion, but he takes issue with his execution. He could’ve stepped to Josh during his record reign but just didn’t. Scott asks Maclin if he’s ducking Aldis now.

Maclin hypes up Scott as a leader and recalls his recent Canadian Destroyer. Scott says he shouldn’t have thrown the belt in Steve’s face, but Maclin had his chance to fight him on Sunday. Instead, Maclin waited to attack him from behind. Scott says he rarely makes the same mistake twice. He takes his coat off and says he has the perfect Canadian for Maclin to face at Under Siege. PCO comes to the ring and clears it. Taking out everyone in sight. Security gang up on PCO until he breaks free and takes the fight to the champ. PCO hits a DDT before Maclin escapes and retreats up the ramp. PCO then spears two security members through a table in the corner. Maclin and PCO stare off as the show goes off air!

Next week, Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taylor Wilde for the Knockouts World Championship, Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace and more!