Issues Between CMLL And AAA Have Reportedly Been Resolved Ahead Of Forbidden Door

CMLL and AAA have been having issues for quite some time now. Wrestlers from one promotion are restricted from appearing on the same show as those from the other, although that is not the case when it comes to the same taping. These issues have kept AAA-affiliated wrestlers from performing at past Forbidden Door PPVs due to the affiliation AEW has with NJPW.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the issues have been resolved per AEW President Tony Khan and this year’s Forbidden Door will and can now feature stars like RUSH and Fenix as money was a factor. Meltzer also revealed that Khan has been a good partner for NJPW and he wants to be the same for CMLL, which is why Forbidden Door 2024 will feature top CMLL stars and MJF.

Meltzer said, “Tony Khan said they have mostly worked it out. So, that means Forbidden Door will feature Rush, Fenix, and others.” “Money talks, I guess.”

“Tony Khan has been a good partner for New Japan and is trying to be one for CMLL too. CMLL seems to have become more flexible as they want to expose their wrestlers in the U.S. It makes sense for them as CMLL wrestlers are getting more opportunities here. There’s even talk of CMLL trying to do shows in the U.S. I’m not sure if that will happen, but time will tell.”

“It looks like MJF and Rush will be there, and I expect top CMLL stars like Mistico to also appear.”