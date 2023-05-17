Jamie Hayter Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Originally Scheduled Match Changed

AEW fans won’t be seeing the women’s champion in action tonight.

Despite being initially advertised for an AEW Trios bout with herself, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida taking on The Outcasts on Dynamite tonight, AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter will not be wrestling this evening.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of tonight’s show to announce that due to not being medically cleared to compete, Hayter has been pulled from her scheduled match.

The match will now see Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida join forces to take on two of the three members of The Outcasts, as they square off against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm in women’s tag-team action.

