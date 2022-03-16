Jay Briscoe Speaks Out On His Past Homophobic Comments

While it was rumored that Ring of Honor tag team The Briscoes would be joining AEW, Fightful Select recently noted that there was an issue:

“It should be stated that we’re not even sure of the interest on All Elite Wrestling’s part, but if was confirmed to us by WarnerMedia sources that a person of influence in the company did not want the duo signed to AEW, specifically due to Jay Briscoe’s homophobic tweets from 2013.”

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Jay addressed what he wrote in 2013:

“I want to say, thank you to the people who really know…we get labeled as homophobes. I put out a stupid tweet nine years ago, the most dumbest, immature, obnoxious shit I’ve ever done. I don’t want anybody, from any walk of life, to feel like they can’t care for the Briscoes because I promise we love everybody. We love everybody and we just want to go out there and be pro wrestlers and give the best match that we can. I said some dumb shit a long time ago, I apologized for it and I’ll apologize for it again. It was stupid. I feel like now there are people who look at us like, ‘we can’t cheer for them because they hate a certain group of people.’ We don’t hate nobody. We love everybody. We’re just some country boys. I thought I was taking a stand for the Lord back in the day.”