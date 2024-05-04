Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 5/1/2024

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings this past Wednesday night immediately following AEW Rampage from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. These matches are set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers:

– The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) (c) defeated London Lightning and Jason Geiger in a ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match.

– Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno and John Silver) in a Tag Team Match.

– Top Flight’s Darius Martin and Action Andretti defeated Levi Night and Jon Cruz in a Tag Team Match.