Jay White Said To Be ‘Taking His Time’ Towards Return

After being out due to injury, AEW is expected to get a star back, but a close friend of his says he will return when he is ready.

Jay White has been out of action for more than a month. He had suffered a foot injury, which caused AEW’s plans to change. The injury to the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion also forced the Bang Bang Gang to relinquish the trio’s championships.

The top AEW star was last seen working a match when he defeated Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament on the July 6th episode of Collision. AEW once considered him for the All In event, where he would work the Casino Gauntlet match. That didn’t happen, however.

WrestlePurists WorldWide reported earlier this week that White is expected to return to AEW soon. While speaking with Liam Crowley of ComicBook, Juice Robinson provided an update on Jay.

“Jay’s taking his time,” Robinson said. “Sometimes you got to take time in this business and come back better, and that’s what he’s doing. So of course, we’re excited for him to come back, because when all four of us are together, we feel like we are as strong as we can be, and we could take on any four wrestlers, any combination. We’re definitely, like everybody, looking forward to having King Switch back.”

As of this writing, it is unclear when White will return to television.