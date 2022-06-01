Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole Injuries Confirmed, Replacements Revealed for AEW Dynamite

According to AEW, Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole have been hurt and are out of action.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has announced a 10-man tag team match between Cole, The Young Bucks, and reDragon vs. Jeff, Matt Hardy, Christian Cage, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express for Wednesday’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of Dynamite. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the match would be an eight-man battle. Jeff and Cole were taken off the graphic, but no word on their whereabouts was given.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head Of Creative Tony Khan revealed on Twitter Tuesday night that Hardy and Cole had been withdrawn from this week’s Dynamite due to injury.

Khan didn’t go into detail about the injuries, but he did say that for the huge 10-man tag team fight, he’s asked Cole and Hardy to choose their replacements. Darby Allin will now be partnered with Matt, Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy, while Hikuleo will be partnered with Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson.

“With @AdamColePro & @JEFFHARDYBRAND out injured this week after #AEWDoN I’ve asked Adam & Jeff to pick replacement partners for #AEWDynamite’s LA debut tomorrow! Jungle Boy/@luchasaurus, @Christian4Peeps, @MATTHARDYBRAND team with @DarbyAllin vs reDragon/ @youngbucks + @Hiku_Leo!,” Khan tweeted.

Cole has confirmed that he will be attending Dynamite this week via Twitter. Hardy has also stated that he will be in Los Angeles for a concert with Frankie Kazarian on Thursday.

Cole won The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament in the finals of the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, defeating ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Jeff also worked Double Or Nothing, defeating The Young Bucks in the opening with his brother. Jeff’s condition at the pay-per-view was a source of concern, with several fans claiming he appeared “off” or “out of it” during the fight. Jeff was later claimed to be “a mess” going into the Double Or Nothing match due to his recent tournament match with Allin, which contributed to his nagging injuries.

There is no indication yet on the severity of Cole and Hardy’s injuries, nor on when they will return to action.

Hikuleo will compete in his third AEW match in a 10-man tag team event on Dynamite. Last July, the Bullet Club member was defeated by Thad Brown on AEW Dark after losing to then-IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Lance Archer at Fight for the Fallen 2021.

Here is the updated AEW Dynamite line-up:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo (replacing the injured Adam Cole) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (replacing the injured Jeff Hardy)