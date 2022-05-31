Update on Jeff Hardy’s Condition After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite Match

Last week, it was announced that Matt and Jeff Hardy would team up with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage to take on all five members of The Undisputed Elite. The match, which was supposed to take place on AEW Dynamite’s debut in California on June 1st, has been changed to an eight-man tag team match, with Jeff and Adam Cole removed.

Jeff is said to have been in pain since his recent Dynamite match against Darby Allin. At the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV, Jeff appeared to be having problems with his boot coming loose.

Jeff Hardy was a “mess” entering Double Or Nothing, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said during the Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, it was the Darby Allin match – he was severely beaten. You can watch his AEW highlight reels to see how he did some big stunts at his age, and he’s paying for it now.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.