Jeff Jarrett Takes Shot at Triple H and Braun Strowman During AEW Dynamite (Video)

Jeff Jarrett cut a promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite to explain why he’s working with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

Jarrett stated that he signed Jay Lethal to his first TNA contract and that he has been traveling all over the world with Dutt. Jarrett then discussed Satnam Singh, who stands 7 feet 5 inches tall, and his credentials.

Jarrett referred to Singh as a real giant rather than a “make believe monster” in “red skinny jeans produced by the banana nose factory.” If you’re wondering who he’s talking about, it’s obviously Braun Strowman (skinny jeans) and Triple H (banana nose).

Jarrett said, “Satnam is a legit, seven-foot-five giant. This isn’t a make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans [Strowman] and is produced by the Banana Nose [Triple H] Circus. No. This guy is one in a billion. Why is he one in a billion? That’s the name of his Netflix special. He’s the only player in the history of the NBA, the history of the National Basketball Association to be born and bred in India.”

