Jeff Jarrett Talks About AEW Collision, Says Wrestling Is Going Through Boom Period

Pro wrestling is going through another boom period.

Double J thinks so.

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his “My World” podcast about his belief that the pro wrestling business is currently going through another boom period in popularity. The AEW star also spoke about the introduction of the new weekly two-hour Saturday night AEW Collision program.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he’s incredibly excited about AEW’s newest program and that it proves that the brand is hot: “Collision, how big? It’s all about the television industry, and at the end of the day, in under five years, five hours of primetime television. It just goes without saying, the brand is hot. Look, maybe it’s not for everybody. Maybe the WWE is not fit everybody, and the controversy and all the ins and outs, but at the end of the day, it is this plain and simple. Warner Brothers Discovery looked at their menu, they’ve got hockey, they’ve got basketball, they’ve got all kinds of different programming, and they wanted two more hours of primetime wrestling. That just says a lot to me, not only for AEW, but for the industry as a whole. Pretty dang exciting.”

On how the wrestling business is going through another boom period and he’s really excited about it: “I know as a wrestling fan, we’re like, ‘Oh, great!’ Then some folks are saying, ‘Now there’s too much wrestling,’ or this, or that, or the numbers and the ratings and all that kind of stuff. Look, the people running the industry are making these calls. I just think it’s an exciting time, and I can tell you a common thread that I even, from time to time, had thoughts, when I would watch AEW, prior to six months ago, was, ‘My god, they’ve got probably 15 main-eventers.’ Not enough slots for a two hour show, or too much talent, or the balance or this and that. We just doubled our primetime. It’s big. It’s really big. I’m excited. I’m excited for everyone involved with AEW because on the one hand, careful what you wish for because there really is a doubling down of so many things. But on the upside and my delusional optimism, wow, what opportunities we have in front of us.”

Check out the complete episode of the “My World” podcast featuring Jeff Jarrett by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.