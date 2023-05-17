Jerry Lawler Said To Be “Still Struggling With His Health” Following Stroke

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized in February 2023 following a “serious medical episode” that was later revealed to be a stroke.

Lawler attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2023, but had to record a pre-recorded video message from his home.

Lawler’s longtime commentary partner Jim Ross provided an update on his health during his podcast.

“I talked to Lawler just the other day. He’s still struggling with his health. He’s got good doctors, and they think they have identified many of the issues, but he’s not out of the woods yet in terms of achieving a good level of health. As always when we talk, his voice starts off a little bit weak and then it gets stronger as he talks and we laugh and we tell stories with each other.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: