Jey Uso Comments On Fans Using Flashlights During His Entrance, Says The Fireflies Are His Now

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso is one of the most, if not the most popular star in the company right now and the fans using their cell phone flashlights and waving their hands up and down is proof of that.

Uso recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on the fans interacting with him and participating during his ring entrances. Uso even called himself the “Yeeter of Worlds” and said the fireflies are his now.

Uso wrote, “Yall ain’t got no damn choice.

Fireflies are mines now.

#YeeterOfWorlds

-jey”

You can check out Uso’s post below.