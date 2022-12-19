Jim Cornette Discusses Mandy Rose’s WWE Release

Mandy Rose was released by WWE earlier this week, one day after her NXT Women’s Championship reign ended at the hands of Roxanne Perez, due to content she had been posting on her FanTime website.

Jim Cornette discussed Rose’s situation on his Jim Cornette Experience, noting that from WWE’s perspective, he can see why they took action:

“In all honesty, and by the way, I’m completely pro-porn. But if they’re supposed to be [PG], they can’t do Playboy anymore, right? Because they’re a PG company, the sponsors they don’t want [it]. So I haven’t seen the material so I don’t know whether it’s mild to wild or anything in between. But if the executives of the company that she works for said well she’s a featured person in NXT and she’s the champion and all this stuff but holy sh*t, if anybody sees and finds out.”

“You know, that’s the thing if they say Jesus Christ, you can’t, you know, have an aunt Fanny out there in front of God and everybody. Whether it’s a private or personal deal or not, or whatever. If it’s going to show up on the internet in some fashion, this is probably something you should have not done while representing us and we’re trying to do deals with Disney, then I understand that.”

Cornette also addressed the question of who was making the most money for Rose:

“The question becomes which endeavour was she making a bigger profit at? Was she making more money travelling all over the place getting in a ring with people that are going to land on her and landing on sh*t herself and getting beat up or whatever the f*ck? Or is she gonna make more money in I assume a less violent setting showing off, as aunt Lola would say, what God gave her? So if it’s anywhere close maybe that’s the preferable f*cking direction there.”

“But I would think I would understand why you can’t do both. They’d be playing video games with wrestling fans and making money at it, that’s one thing. Unless while you’re sitting there playing video games you go ‘I hate the f*cking WWE I can’t wait till I get out of there…’ Well, then that’s another thing. But no not if you’re fiddling with the little man in the boat on the f*cking movie screen for everybody to see.”

You can listen to the clip from the podcast below:



(h/t to TJRWrestling for the transcription)