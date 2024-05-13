Kofi Kingston Advances In King Of The Ring With Win At WWE Macon

Kofi Kingston has advanced to the second round of the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament.

During the WWE Live event in Macon, GA. on Sunday night, Kofi Kingston defeated Rey Mysterio in opening round action in the ongoing WWE King of the Ring tourney.

With the win, Kingston will now move on to quarterfinal action in the WWE King of the Ring tourney on next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on May 17.