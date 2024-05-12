Changes To WWE’s Premium Live Events Could Happen This Year

WWE may be changing the format of its Premium Live Event.

WWE decided to hold most of its PLEs on Saturdays in 2022, except for the second night of WrestleMania. After decades of holding PLEs on Sunday nights, WWE President Nick Khan issued an edict.

While speaking at the post-show press conference following the UFC Fight Night event in St. Louis, UFC President Dana White announced that WWE will resume holding PLEs on Sunday nights in the near future as part of a new TKO strategy that includes UFC events on Saturdays and WWE PLEs on Sunday.

“Yeah, we already have those dates set up right now, where Power Slap goes Friday and UFC goes Saturday. And then you’re going to see Friday, Power Slap, Saturday, UFC, and Sunday, WWE. You’ll start seeing that stuff, too.”

Dana White: You're gonna see Friday Power Slap, Saturday UFC and Sunday WWE. You'll start seeing that stuff too.#UFCStLouis pic.twitter.com/rfc2aJ6OpJ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 12, 2024

Khan believed that major sporting events should be held on Sunday nights and cited ticket sales to support this. Here’s the current WWE PLE schedule.

Saturday, May 26, 2024: WWE King & Queen of the Ring, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Sunday, June 9, 2024: NXT Battleground at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, June 15, 2024: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, OVO Hydro Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland

Saturday, July 6, 2024: WWE Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sunday, July 7, 2024: WWE NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, August 3, 2024: WWE SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium