Jim Ross Addresses AEW Airing The Jack Perry-CM Punk Footage

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including how he will be at Dynasty this coming Sunday in St. Louis.

Ross said, “I’m awfully excited about the big AEW pay-per-view this Sunday in St. Louis. I’ll be flying out there on Saturday. Whatever my role will be, I’ll be happy with it. I’m looking forward to going out there and participating with the team. It’s hard to believe I haven’t been working since Greensboro. It will be a good show. I’m assuming that Bryan Danielson and Ospreay will close his show because how in God’s name do you follow that. I would open with the ladder match. I believe it’s gonna be a hell of a show.”

On the House of Black:

“I really like House of Black. I’ve been a fan of their work. All three of them are underrated. All three of them could be stars in single competition if that was the direction chosen.”

On AEW airing the backstage Jack Perry-CM Punk All In footage:

“The value of showing that footage to me was the fact that you got on with your storytelling to further marry FTR and The Bucks. So to me when that was the direction that was chosen, I was much more comfortable showing that footage. Other than that, I’m not sure what it meant. I’m not sure why we did it other than the fact that it helped tie together a very crucial and important pay-per-view match. So that’s my thoughts on that deal.”

