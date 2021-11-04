Jim Ross Gives Praise To Big E and Vince McMahon For ‘Broadening The Scope’

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on Big E becoming WWE champion and gave praise to Vince McMahon:

“The powers at be saw what I saw, this guy had pictures of him, they were buddies. He had pictures of him on his phone, so I got a good look at him, and the only thing he said was ‘He might be too short to play defensive tackle in the NFL but he’s got a great 40 time, which means he’s athletic and has fast feet. Strongest guy on the team. He’s just 5’10 or 5’11, something like that.’ He came in and blew them away, and he’s a good citizen. Every company should have their share of Big E’s in it because he’s a good citizen and a good representative of the brand. You need guys like that in your locker room, you need guys that are upbeat, and positive, and are willing to help in your locker room. WWE probably has plenty of them, but Big E is maybe at the top of that list. Of course [in AEW], we’ve got some of our own guys. Chris Jericho is a big leader with us. To me, he’s one of the MVP’s, if not the MVP. If you’re going to be successful, you have to have somebody who’s going to have locker room leadership, and we’ve got a lot of good leaders.”

“Vince has done a great job of broadening the scope. Using minorities and inter-genders and all of that stuff, I don’t get involved in that stuff. Either you’re a good wrestler or you’re not. I don’t give two s**ts what your political affiliation is or your sexual persuasion is. I don’t care and nobody should care.”