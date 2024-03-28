Jim Ross: “I Would Do Just About Anything To Call Bryan Danielson And Will Ospreay”

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Michael Cole and an update on his health.

On Michael Cole:

“Always very respectful. I always liked Michael. I don’t know that we ever had any significant bad words with each other. Nice guy. His dad’s a cop in Jersey. He’s a good guy. I liked Michael a lot, still do. I don’t talk to him. Occasionally on the holidays perhaps, or a birthday or some special occasion, I will drop him a text. He always responds. He’s always polite. He’s a good guy and he’s had a wonderful career there. He’s pretty well replaced good ol’ JR as the voice of WWE and I took a lot of pride in that title, unofficial title. I took a lot of pride in that deal. So Michael is a class guy. A little nerdy sometimes (he laughs), but a good guy. I’m glad I got to work with him and I’m glad he’s doing well. I’m proud of him.”

His health:

“I got my ports out yesterday. I had three of them right in this area (he points to his upper chest). I’m sure glad to get those things out. They’re just hanging out on my chest. I’ve been off my antibiotics, intravenous. That was the difference maker for me. I’m glad I did it and I’m glad that we finally got the damn ports out. I got two or three days just to leave it alone and let it heal. I said this on Twitter one day this week that it’s another step on the road to healing, so that’s where we are. I’m sore today, but I don’t have to screw with it anymore. So slowly but surely, I’m getting better. As a matter of fact, I think on Monday, I go back to the surgeon who finally has responded to my messages to evaluate my hip and tell me what he sees. I should have had that information a month ago, but in any event, that’s a medical update. Bottom line. I’m feeling pretty good. I’m still targeting St. Louis [AEW Dynasty]. I sure hope that works out. I would do just about anything to call Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay. If it’s not the match of the year, if it doesn’t get five stars, I’ll be surprised.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)