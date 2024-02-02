Jim Ross Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery On His Right Hip

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he recently had cancer surgery on his right hip, but that it all went well. Ross also thanked everyone for their love and support.

Ross wrote, “Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip. All went well.”

“Thanks for all your love & support! 🤠💕”

